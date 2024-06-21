Pinetown police launch manhunt for suspect after construction boss wounded in shooting

Pinetown police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting in Henwood Road, early on Friday morning. South African Police Service spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said information at police’s disposal at this stage, indicates that the man was driving into his place of work when he was ambushed by a suspect who was walking on foot.

“The victim sustained gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital for medical attention” Netshiunda said. The man has been identified as a manager at construction company, Stefanutti Stocks. IOL has reached out to the company for comment and will update once received.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the shooting could be linked to construction mafias, however, Netshiunda said the motive of the shooting was unknown and a search for the suspect was under way. Earlier this year, IOL reported how construction mafias extort monies from businesses across the country. According to a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, while Cape Town has emerged as the epicentre of this growing pandemic, methods have been copied and adapted from KZN, and similar extortion practices have spread to other parts of the country.