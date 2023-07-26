Pitbull shot and injured in KwaZulu-Natal

*WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS* A pitbull belonging to a family on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast was shot and injured, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa), Prem Balram said unknown men opened fire on a home in Fana Khumalo Street in Amoutana just before 9pm on Tuesday night. “Rusa members were dispatched to the property after receiving a call for assistance from a resident. “On arrival they were informed that multiple shots were fired at the residence. A male pitbull was in the yard at the time. He was shot near his right eye,” he said.

Balram said the gunmen fled prior to the arrival of the first responders. “Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” he said. Balram said the dog was taken to a vet for medical care.

In January this year, a family was calling for justice after their two family dogs were gunned down by unknown assailants in Newlands. Pit bull-cross pets named Prince and Bella were shot at least 12 times on Amlock Drive, Newlands West on January 25. Their owner, Gizelle Chetty urged the community to provide assistance in finding the culprits who killed the dogs.