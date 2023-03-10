Durban - One month ago, the country reacted with shock following the gruesome murder of multi-award winning artist, Kiernan “AKA“ Forbes. Forbes, along with former manager and long-time friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were gunned down while leaving the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban. It has since been alleged that AKA was the target of the ‘hit’.

To date, police have yet to effect an arrest. This week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said several cellphones had been recovered and police were combing through data. Speaking during an imbizo in Westbury, Cele added that he was receiving regular updates on the investigation, headed up by Brigadier Vela Cele.

Meanwhile, a petition has been started calling for justice for AKA. Started by a woman named Lelo N, the petition is addressed to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele, and expresses the sentiments of many South Africans fed up with crime levels in the country. Over 12 000 signatures have been added to the petition. AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes has asked fans to share posts of her son as a way of keeping his memory alive for his daughter, Kairo. “I continue, to humbly request, that you help our family create the memories that will fill the future gaps for Kairo, by sharing your stories and personal experiences about her dad, her hero, on social media or anywhere possible … where in future, when she has access to the social media platforms, she will experience him through your stories and your outpouring of love,” Forbes said.

AKA and Nadia Nakai Picture: Nadia Nakai Instagram Taking to social media, the rapper’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai shared an emotional tribute.