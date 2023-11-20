Plumber arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl at the house where he was hired to fix water tank

Limpopo police in Hoedspruit arrested a 24-year-old Mozambican man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a house where he had been called to fix a water tank. The rape incident happened at Scotia village, outside Hoedspruit in the Mopani District, according to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba - police provincial spokesperson in Limpopo.

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that the suspect, as a plumber, was called to fix a water tank at the victim's homestead on Friday at about 4pm,” said Mashaba. The plumber allegedly raped the teenage girl victim while her mother was away from home. “It is alleged that in the process of working on the tank, the suspect suddenly grabbed the victim and threatened to stab her with a knife. He subsequently raped her in the absence of the mother,” said Mashaba.

A plumber who had been hired to fix a water tank at a Limpopo homestead was arrested for allegedly raping the family’s 13-year-old daughter. File Picture “It is reported that the victim related the incident to her mother on the same day when she came back home. The incident was reported at Hoedspruit police station and the docket was transferred to Phalaborwa family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.” Police successfully tracked down the alleged rapist on Saturday, and charged him with rape and contravention of the Immigration Act. On Monday, Mashaba said the 24-year-old man was scheduled to appear before the Hoedspruit Periodical Court.

