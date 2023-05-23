A 35-year-old man accused of sharing pornographic images bearing the supposedly imposed faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele has made his first appearance in court. Scebi Thabiso Nene faces two counts of crimen injuria after he allegedly sent the images via social media.

The Hawks said Nene was arrested by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State team together with the Pietermaritzburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at the weekend. “The investigation about pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of the president, his excellency CM Ramaphosa, Minister of Police honourable B Cele and his wife ensued in the beginning of May. The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms," the Hawks said. Teams traced Nene to Azalea in Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested. Officers further found the device he allegedly used to send the images as well as SIM cards.

The Hawks added that a multitude of pornographic images were allegedly found on his device. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Nene appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody. The matter was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court where he is due to appear on May 30, she said.