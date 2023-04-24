Durban - A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday morning in connection with the shooting incident in Pietermaritzburg that claimed 10 lives. The man will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court charged with murder, attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police reports reveal that in the early hours April 19, armed men entered a house located in iMbali township in Pietermaritzburg and opened fire. During the ambush, ten members of the same family were fatally wounded. The youngest victim is 13-years-old.

Police said following a manhunt less than two kilometres away from the murder scene police confronted four men participating in a ‘cleansing ceremony’ conducted by a traditional healer. A shootout ensued, and one suspect was killed. Police arrested two suspects and one managed to flee.

“One of the suspects is currently in hospital under police guard.” Police said they were still searching for the other suspect. Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry spokesperson, said: “The shocking family murder prompted Police Minister General Bheki Cele and the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS), led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola to descend on the KwaZulu-Natal province.”