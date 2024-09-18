Poaching suspect arrested with firearm and game meat

A 45-year-old poacher was arrested on Monday, by Acornhoek police during Operation Shanela, Mpumalanga police said. “The members are said to have planned as well as followed the details and operationalised the gathered information, leading to cornering of a male person who was found in possession of a firearm with five live ammunition at Chavelagaza near Acornhoek,” spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said the suspect failed to produce a firearm licence and was immediately arrested. During a search of the premises, police discovered a large quantity of game meat stored in a refrigerator. The man could not provide proof of purchase for the meat. Items seized included two impala heads, a warthog head, a blesbok head and two unidentified wild animal thighs.

The firearm is undergoing ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in other criminal activities and additional charges may be filed depending on the outcome. The suspect is scheduled to appear at Acornhoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, September 18. He faces charges related to illegal possession of game meat and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. The acting provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga South Africa Police Service (SAPS), Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the success of Operation Shanela, emphasising that police efforts to curb illegal firearms are producing results.