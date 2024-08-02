Police action leads to the arrest of two suspects in Chrissiesmeer fatal shooting

Two male suspects, aged 29 and 41, were arrested, following the shooting of a 63-year-old businessman in Chrissiesmeer, near Carolina, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31. Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, has praised the quick and effective response of the Ermelo K9 Unit and Chrissiesmeer Detectives.

The businessman was shot and killed in the vehicle while travelling with two other people to the Kingdom of Eswatini. The other occupants managed to escape unharmed. Following the shooting, police were promptly notified and acted swiftly to investigate the incident. During their patrol, officers noticed a grey A5 Audi SUV speeding and driving without registration plates. They pursued the vehicle, and after a short chase, managed to corner and arrest the two male suspects.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with ammunition, which is suspected to have been used in the shooting. The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in other crimes, potentially leading to additional charges as the investigation continues. A probe is under way, with the suspects facing multiple charges, including murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are scheduled to appear in Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Friday, August 2.