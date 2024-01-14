A 44-year-old man was shot dead in his car at a shopping centre parking lot in Humewood in the Eastern Cape on Saturday evening, police said. Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said officers attended to a complaint of a shooting at the shopping centre in Humerail at about 10pm on Saturday evening.

“On arrival they (the police) found a white VW Polo with its driver’s side and rear left window, shattered. “Inside the vehicle they found the body of a male in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.” Van Rensburg said the motive and the suspects are unknown and a case of murder was opened for further investigation.

“The name of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been informed.” Police have appealed to anyone with information relating to the murder to contact SAPS Humewood on 082 779 7174 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. They reminded informants that all information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

In another unrelated incident in the Eastern Cape, a local police officer has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a man during an argument at a tavern. The police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Siyanda Ntontela and a friend were involved in an argument with the now deceased man, Tokoloho Sebaka, at a tavern. Ntontela is expected to apply for this week.