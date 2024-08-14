Police appeal for information after two Ethiopians dead, third wounded in Cofimvaba shooting

Eastern Cape police are appealing for information regarding a shooting that left two people dead and a third seriously wounded. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said two armed men allegedly entered a business premises in High Street in Cofimvaba, a town in the Chris Hani District Municipality, on Tuesday.

"The armed men fired shots, wounded three Ethopian national males, aged between 32 and 35. They were taken to hospital. Two of the men died upon arrival at the hospital, while the third remains in hospital," Mdleleni said. Two counts of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened. "Circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation," Mdleleni added.

Police are appealing to the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Luleka Vuyo Ngwane at 078 818 5419 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Last week GroundUp reported that the bodies of two Pakistani shop owners were found dumped in Cofimvaba. At the time, police said the men had been kidnapped from their shop in July and a ransom demanded. According to GroundUp, a ransom of R300,000 was paid and the men's bodies were found dumped in Cofimvaba.