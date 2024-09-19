Police appeal for public assistance in two disturbing rape cases in Oudtshoorn and George

The Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Oudtshoorn is urgently appealing for help from the public as they search for four men linked to a case of rape and robbery of a 32-year-old man. The incident took place on September 5 at about 3.45pm near Rosebank, Bongulethu in Oudtshoorn.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies said the victim was on his way home when one of the attackers approached him at a bridge. The man dragged the victim under the bridge, where three others joined in. The victim was raped and robbed of his personal belongings. The search for the suspects continues and identikits have been released. The police are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Corne Thysse at 044 203 7513.

In an unrelated case, the George FCS unit is also appealing for public assistance. A 20-year-old woman was raped in Thembalethu, George, on September 7 at around 10pm. Police said that she was on her way home after accompanying a friend, when a man approached her near Jonga High School in Zone 6.

“The man, described as a tall man who spoke Zulu, forced her into the bushes along the gravel road where he assaulted the woman before he violated her,” said Spies. Police are seeking help to track down this individual. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Sergeant Delores Damons at 044 803 4621 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.