Police are searching for these KZN toddlers who have been missing for three days

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have appealed for help from members of the KwaMsane community to help find two toddlers who have been missing since Saturday. According to police, 2-year-old Simikahle Asiphile Siyaya and Seluleko Amukelani Ngema, aged 3, were last seen on August 20 at about 2pm at their home in Ogengele in Mtubatuba.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said both victims are light in complexion and have short hair. They appealed to anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Warrant Officer Ntombela at 079 5000 676/035 551 9025 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Members of the community can also send information via the MySAPS app. In a separate incident last week, the body of a woman was found in a sugar cane field in Mid Illovu.

The woman had been necklaced. Farmworkers had gone to investigate the cause of the fire when they made the discovery. According to the woman’s relatives she had been promised work.

Story continues below Advertisement