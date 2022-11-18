Police arrest 21-year-old Grade 11 pupil after fatal ‘gang’ fight

Pretoria – A 21-year-old Grade 11 learner has been arrested after the fatal stabbing of a fellow learner at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein. Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said according to information at their disposal, a fight allegedly broke out between a group of youngsters outside the school on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabona said the deceased was allegedly stabbed in the chest and succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention at a clinic. “The fight is suspected to be related to gangsterism,” he said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive behind the fight couldn’t be confirmed at this stage and police were still conducting investigations.

“The arrested learner is expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate’s Court in due course,” he added. Violence in schools has been in the spotlight in recent years with learners doing things like attacking each other and assaulting teachers. In some cases, the violence has led to deaths. A recent research by Canon Collins Trust, a social justice organisation, revealed that more than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 in South Africa are over-aged for their grade, with one in five being three years older or more.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Though one in 10 Grade 1 pupils are over-aged and one in three pupils are over-aged by Grade 4. Repetition is much more common in high school than primary school. By the time pupils reach grades 10-12, more than 20% are three or more years over-aged,” the organisation said. Former deputy principal, Ntokozo Mtshali, who spoke to IOL on Friday, said bullying in schools, high schools especially, was usually perpetrated by over-aged students. “I’m not saying that those who are within the age limit are not a problem, but with my teaching experience, those are who older tend to be more problematic, because they think they know better and don’t want to be disciplined or be told any different.”

Story continues below Advertisement