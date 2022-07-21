Police arrest 24 illegal miners in Polokwane, seize equipment

Durban - Police say 24 suspected illegal miners are expected to appear in court on Thursday. The group, which includes a teenager, were arrested in the Polokwane area on Wednesday and face charges of illegal mining, possession of suspected illegal mining equipment and chrome, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said concerted efforts by the police to clamp down on illegal mining in identified areas led to the arrest in the Atok area. The operation was a joint effort between SAPS, the departments of Home Affairs and Mineral Resources, Immigration Officials, EMS and Phoenix mine security. “Twenty-two of the arrested suspects were found to be in the country illegally and will face additional charges of contravening the Immigration Act,” said Ledwaba.

Police confiscated 13 jack hammers, seven buckets, a generator, 11 shovels, three electrical cords, chrome and R16 450 cash. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests. "Community members are warned to desist from engaging in these illegal activities. The police will persistently conduct similar operations in all affected areas with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book. I therefore appeal to members of the community to report these illegal activities immediately to the police,“ said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 54, will appear in Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court. Police said operations were ongoing. In a separate incident earlier this week, police arrested a 62-year-old farm owner in Heidelberg and 97 illegal miners.

