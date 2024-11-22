Police arrest 26 illegal miners in Northern Cape operation

The Kimberley Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, along with De Aar Public Order Policing and Home Affairs’ Immigration Office, apprehended 26 illegal miners in Niekerkshoop, Northern Cape. Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said the law enforcement team pounced on the gang after receiving information about illicit mining activities at the Kromaar farm/mine.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that only nine individuals are permitted to mine at said property. According to clause nine of the mining rights, none of the permit holders can transfer, assign, or sublet anybody to mine on their behalf,” Thebe said. This comes as thousands of illegal miners have still not surfaced in Stilfontein in the North West. In the latest update, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that extortionists demand 30% of the funds allocated towards rescuing the illegal miners. Specialist mine rescue personnel are laying the groundwork for their operation to rescue illegal miners. They are utilising heavy gear.

However, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone informed media at the scene that the rescue mission for the illegal miners has been targeted by extortionists. “We are happy with what is happening, we are still maintaining that we are working with community leaders but it is a unfortunate that we seem to be experiencing a bit of a challenge, but this is something we will deal with as the police. “As you know, we had contractors working here, clearing the site and doing whatever that needed to be done. We are aware that some or one of the people that were here yesterday demanded something like 30 percent, meaning that we are starting to see issues relating to extortion,” Mokgwabone said.