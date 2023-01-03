Police arrest 683 suspects, confiscate R250k drugs in sting operations along Garden Route

In a series of sting operations along the Garden Route over the festive season, police have arrested over 600 people and confiscated drugs valued at R250 000. Police say the successes were from collaborated efforts between various law enforcement agencies and community neighbourhood watches, farm watches and street committees.

"Substance abuse remains one of the biggest contributors to serious and violent crimes in this region," said police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies. He said various police units which includes members attached to the Garden Route Crime Combating Team, Rural Flying Squad, Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, K9 and the station’s crime prevention units were deployed in a number of crime fighting efforts as part of the Western Cape police’s operational plan. "It included roadblocks, vehicle check points, closing down of shebeens, compliance inspections at second-hand goods dealers, security companies and liquor licensed premises, high density patrols, foot patrols at malls and beaches," Spies added.

He said focused operations led to the arrest of 141 suspects for drug related offences, 131 for possession of drugs and 10 for dealing in drugs. The forces confiscated 2 570 mandrax tablets, 204g tik, 100g cocaine and 1.2 kg of dagga. More than 2 000 dagga trees were also confiscated in crime vested areas. Other than this, police also confiscated just over 30 litres of liquor during the closing down of illegal outlets. Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS Spies said road safety operations to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians on highways, byways and secondary roads led to the arrest of seven suspects for driving motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor. Two stolen vehicle were also recovered. He said other arrests were for crimes reported during the period as well as minor offences. It includes the arrest of three suspects after stolen sheep were found in their possession.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in their respective courts once charged. Picture: SAPS