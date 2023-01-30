Police arrest Eastern Cape man who allegedly chased his girlfriend wielding a knife, then stabbed her to death

Durban – A 39-year-old Eastern Cape man is alleged to have chased his girlfriend wielding a knife and then killed her. The man who was arrested by Kamesh SAPS detectives is alleged to have stabbed the person who tried to help his girlfriend.

The incident took place in Tamboville at around 7pm on Saturday. Police said it was alleged that the knife-wielding suspect chased his 31-year-old girlfriend. “The victim ran into a house in Corkwood Street where she was repeatedly stabbed. A community member who attempted to intervene was stabbed in the right arm.

“As the woman collapsed outside of the house, the suspect continued to stab her. “She succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene,” said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart. The man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday.

“He is due to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.” Swart said the motive for the killing was yet to be established. In another incident in the Eastern Cape, eight people were killed at a birthday party on Sunday.

Police said the party’s host was also killed. The incident took place in Kwazakele at around 5pm on Sunday. It is alleged that two unknown people entered and started shooting. Three people were also injured.