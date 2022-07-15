Police arrest farm worker for attempting to kill woman who caught him ‘going through drawers’

According to SAPS the incident took place on July 4, at around 5pm on a farm in the Trompsburg district in the Free State.

Durban - A 39-year-old farm worker who allegedly attempted to kill a 62-year-old woman has been arrested.

It is alleged the woman was inside the house when she came across a farm worker going through drawers.

“It is further alleged upon seeing her, the suspect grabbed, strangled and assaulted her then fled the scene,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Loraine Earle.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Bloemfontein for medical treatment.