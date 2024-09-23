Police arrest five in Limpopo illegal mining operation

Police in Limpopo have arrested five men, aged between 25 and 51, in a daring raid targeting illegal mining operations in the Vhembe and Mopani districts, seizing vehicles and mining equipment. The arrest occurred on Friday, September 20, as a result of an intelligence-driven operation spearheaded by Vala Umgodi, a police effort geared at combating illegal mining and immigration violations.

In the Vhembe District, the team raided Madonsi and arrested two suspects. They face charges of illegal mining, violating the Immigration Act, and processing suspected precious minerals. In Mopani district, the operation included the communities of Ngove and Siyandana, which are known for illegal sand mining along the Klein Letaba River. Police and members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) strategically placed a waylay to capture the miners in action.

“The team arrived before the illegal miners and made a waylay. Illegal miners arrived with equipment to mine illegally,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The miners were arrested on the scene for failing to provide permits. Bags of suspected precious minerals seized during the illegal mining raid in Limpopo's Vhembe and Mopani districts. Picture: SAPS During the operation, police seized a large amount of mining equipment and machinery, including 42 bags of suspected valuable minerals, spades, shovels, excavators, tipper trucks, and a front loader.

“The suspects are set to appear before Thohoyandou and Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 23,” said Ledwaba. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo police commission, praised the Vala Umgodi team's collaborative efforts. "This will send a clear message to those who continue to engage in the illegal mining activities across the province that the police will not hesitate to act," said Hadebe.