Police arrest girlfriend’s brother and neighbour accused of beating Limpopo man to death

Two men aged 24 and 29 have been arrested by the police in Limpopo after they allegedly beating a 27-year-old man to death at Ga-Mochemi Village in Senwabarwana. The brutal murder happened on Tuesday, said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries while at his home, after he was assaulted by his girlfriend's brother and their neighbour. “The tragic incident occurred while the victim was visiting his girlfriend at her parental home and the couple got into a heated argument,” said Ledwaba. A 27-year-old Limpopo man was beaten to death allegedly by her boyfriend’s brother and a neighbour. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya During the heated confrontation, police said the woman screamed for help, and her neighbour came to assist.

However, the neighbour failed to resolve the situation as the boyfriend was intoxicated. “That's when he went out to look for the woman's brother and when the two returned a fight broke out between the three men. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim with sticks,” said Ledwaba. The heavily assaulted boyfriend was later fetched by his relatives.

“They called the ambulance later on, when they realised he was having complications. He was certified dead,” said Ledwaba. The two alleged killers – the girlfriend’s brother and the neighbour – were then arrested and charged with murder. On Wednesday, police said the arrested duo was scheduled to appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrested, and saluted the “diligent efforts of the officers involved in the case” for swiftly arresting the murder suspects. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “This arrest sends a strong message that violence and disregard for human life will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law,” said Hadebe. Last year, IOL reported that a teenage Limpopo girl, aged 19, was arrested for the brutal murder of her 60-year-old father during a fight.

The teenager was arrested at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani, in the Mopani District. Police gathered that the 60-year-old father was involved in a heated argument with his wife, before he allegedly assaulted her. “It is alleged that the deceased had a heated argument with his wife and the daughter realised that her mother was assaulted. She decided to shout, calling upon the community to come forward to assist in stopping the fight amongst the couple,” said Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba at the time.