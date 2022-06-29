Police arrest KZN man for stabbing woman and assaulting her with a beer bottle

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police said they had arrested a 49-year-old man who stabbed a mother of three multiple times in the presence of her three children on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo the incident took place at around 11.30am.

“The complainant alleged she was on Silverglen Drive in Bayview when she was approached by a known suspect who instructed her to follow him to Aviswood grounds in Silvergen. “An argument ensued, the suspect assaulted her with a beer bottle on the head and stabbed her on the body.” Ngcobo said the victim was taken to hospital.

The suspect was arrested by Bayview police and will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of attempted murder. According to Claude Subramodey from Amawele Emergency Services, they received calls of a stabbing incident. “On arrival, we found a 36-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds on her head and body.

“She was left for dead.” The victim’s three children were with her. “The woman was treated on scene and stabilised before being rapidly transported to hospital for further medical care.”

