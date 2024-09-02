Police arrest Longwe Twala for alleged theft from his father, Chicco Twala

The son of well-known music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his father's studio in Johannesburg and stealing music equipment valued at thousands. According to a report by Sunday World, Longwe Twala committed a robbery alongside his brother, Sellow Twala and stole from their father.

Chicco confirmed that the incident occurred while he was in the United States, though the exact date of the robbery has not been specified. Speaking to the publication, Chicco confirmed that Longwe, his son, broke into the studio due to his drug addiction. Chicco had previously asked Longwe to leave, but he managed to break into the studio by jumping over high walls. Chicco expressed that he has witnessed the devastating effects of drug addiction, including cases where parents were harmed by their own children. He revealed that his two sons have been stealing from him for some time.

“Let them rot in jail,” Chicco said. The robbery is being investigated by Douglasdale police station. Longwe is no stranger to controversy as he has been infamously tied to scandal after scandal.