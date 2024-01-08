Police arrest man linked to a spate of hijackings, at a student residence

A man allegedly linked to a spate of hijackings in the King Cetshwayo District on the KwaZulu Natal North Coast was arrested at a student accommodation over the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said following several incidents of hijackings which were reported in the district, the King Cetshwayo District Economic Infrastructure Task Team officers gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be behind the crimes.

“Intelligence led the officers to a student accommodation in Mtunzini-Dlangezwa area where a suspect was arrested on Saturday night. “He was found in an illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.” He said the team proceeded to KwaMthethwa Reserve in Empangeni where two more suspects were arrested.

“They were found to be in possession of a signal jammer, as well as an unlicensed firearm and a set of gloves.” The suspects are expected in court soon. In another attempted hijacking incident, a man was shot and wounded in Merebank on December 30.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy told The Daily News that a resident was shot by an armed gang in an attempted hijacking. Govindasamy said that ruthless criminals struck on Buldana Road in Merewent on Saturday night and shot a resident before fleeing with some of his belongings in an attempted hijacking. “The four armed suspects, who exited from a dolphin-shaped silver BMW and a white Etios, fired two shots, hitting the victim and striking the car door.