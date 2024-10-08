Police arrest over 1,000 in North West crime sweep

In a major crackdown, more than 1,000 suspects were arrested during the South African Police Service (SAPS) Operation Shanela, aimed at curbing crime across North West province. The high-density operation, which ran from October 2 to 6, involved 7,499 police actions, leading to 1,004 arrests for a variety of offences.

Among those arrested, suspects were charged for serious crimes including four people for murder, 10 for robbery, and four for rape, while 125 were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Other charges included 56 for common assault, 86 for possession of drugs, and 31 for illegal mining. Police also reported several arrests for crimes like malicious damage to property and illegal dealing in liquor.

“Of the 1,004 suspects, 394 were arrested during detectives suspect raiding operations,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh. During the operation, police seized drugs, 20 cell phones, 20kg of copper, liquor, and two vehicles. Additionally, 72 undocumented individuals were processed by immigration authorities. In a related incident, police on patrol in Makgobistad arrested Hopolang Mofolo, 42, and Zinhle Shezi, 32, in the early hours of September 30.

Police seized 11 goats in Makgobistad after suspects failed to account for their ownership. Picture: SAPS The couple was found in possession of 11 goats they could not account for, leading to their arrest for possession of suspected stolen property. They appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, October 3 and remain in custody until their next court appearance on Wednesday, October 9. “The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all role players for their continuous hard work and collaboration to ensure safer communities,” Myburgh said.