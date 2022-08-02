Police arrest over 40 zama zamas in West Rand sting operation

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Tuesday arrested over 40 more illegal miners during a sting operation at a mine dump in Randfontein. Early on Tuesday, an illegal miner was shot dead by police officers during a shoot-out at the mine, paramedics said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The illegal miner was declared dead on the scene at about noon. The Randfontein sting operation was led by several SAPS units including the Tactical Response Teams (TRT), the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the K-9 unit as well as mine security officials. Lirandzu Themba, the spokesperson for the police ministry, said police arrested at least 42 illegal miners on Tuesday afternoon.

[WATCH] Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Mawela explains that #ZamaZama operations are highly sophisticated and well funded. He says todays operation is one of of numerous take downs involving @SAPoliceService and mining security @SIBSTILL pic.twitter.com/4fan2ZMIzJ — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 2, 2022 [TAKE DOWN] Minister Cele says the @SAPoliceService through the Hawks are investigating and getting to those running the illicit mining in the West Rand and not just the #ZamaZamas who are often young desperate individuals illegally in the country . pic.twitter.com/W2riAqiqC8 — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 2, 2022 The operation began on Tuesday morning and was aimed at putting a stop to illegal mining in the West Rand mining area. Residents in the area have complained of living in fear as gun-wielding illegal miners, known as zama zamas, intimidate and assault and rob members of the community.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week, eight women who were shooting a music video at the mine dump were brutally raped by armed zama zamas. Hundreds of zama zamas have since been arrested, but police have yet to positively link them to the rape. According to reports, one of the victims was raped by at least 10 men.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was present during the sting operation, said they would intensify efforts to rid the mine dumps of crime. “The SAPS through the Hawks are investigating and getting to those running the illicit mining in the West Rand and not just the zama zamas who are often young desperate individuals illegally in the country,” he said. Police recovered cellphones, firearms and gold at the site during the operations.

Story continues below Advertisement