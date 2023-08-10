Police arrest suspect accused of charging zama-zamas a fee to operate in Primrose, three others arrested

Three alleged zama-zamas and a man accused of charging the illegal miners a fee to operate in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, were arrested, Gauteng police said on Thursday. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said they received a tip-off from Crime Intelligence about armed illegal miners who were in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition around the Primrose area.

Masondo said the suspects were found with a rifle, ammunition and gold-bearing soil during a police-led operation on Wednesday. “The area where illegal mining is taking place was approached tactically, and the team noticed an individual busy on his phone and with a rifle on his lap. “The man and three other suspected illegal miners were also found with gold-bearing soil and they were arrested,” Masondo said.

Masondo said upon further investigation, police had since established that one of the four suspects had been charging the illegal miners a fee to operate in the Primrose and to get access to the mining area. The arrests were made following a tip-off to Crime Intelligence about the armed group. The arrests were effected by a team consisting of SAPS Ekurhuleni District Crime Intelligence, Tactical Task Team, Trio Task Team, Bad Boys Security and Blue Hawk Tactical.