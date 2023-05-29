Cape Town – Western Cape police have confirmed the arrest of a man accused of stabbing and killing a Cape of Good Hope SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs. Police said they had arrested Javon Williams, 38, from Bokmakierie, in Cape Town. He was taken into custody for the murder of 27-year-old Jacobs.

Jacobs was awakened by a noise coming from outside his home in Athlone and then noticed someone trying to steal the wheels off his wife’s car on March 2. He was stabbed in the chest after confronting the thieves and died on his way to hospital due to the extent of the injuries he had sustained. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that Williams was arrested on Monday afternoon for the murder of Jacobs.

“The suspect will appear in court on Wednesday,” Van Wyk added. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham, said that the news of the arrest brings relief that progress has been made in bringing those responsible to justice. “Our hearts are filled with both sadness and relief following the news that a suspect has been arrested for the murder of Jacobs, who was fatally stabbed outside of his home in Garlandale, Athlone, during a robbery in the early hours of the morning on March 2.

“We are reminded of the magnitude of our loss and the loss to the animal welfare sector at large of a gifted and committed welfare veterinarian who served animals with kindness and compassion,” Abraham said. Abraham further said that Jacobs' legacy will forever be part of the work they do at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Animal Hospital, and they remained committed to honouring his legacy by continuing to provide exceptional care for animals in need. “Our thoughts are with the Jacobs and Levy families today and we hope that this arrest offers them a small measure of comfort,” Abraham added.