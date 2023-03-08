Cape Town – Police arrested two suspects on charges relating to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Pelican Park and Parow on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says at about 6pm on Tuesday evening, Grassy Park police members spotted a suspicious vehicle while doing their routine patrols in Pelican Park.

Van Wyk said they pulled it over and conducted a search which led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition, found between the seats. “Two suspects, aged 45 and 50 were arrested and detained. Once they are charged they will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court,” Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter on Tuesday, members of Maitland Flying Squad followed up information about a firearm at a premises in Parow area where they conducted a search and confiscated a 9 mm pistol, of which the serial was removed on the breach, but still visible on the barrel and the firearm was handed in at Parow SAPS.

Van Wyk added that both these firearms would be sent to ballistics for analysis. Van Wyk added that the officers had to be applauded for their efforts to remove unlicensed firearms, and ammunition from the community as it could have been used to commit crime. Van Wyk added that anyone with information on criminal activities in their neighbourhood is requested to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111, and additionally, crime tip-offs can be downloading from the MySAPS App or call *134*10111# and follow the prompts.