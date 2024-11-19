Independent Online
Police arrest three suspects following liquor truck hijacking attempt and gunfight in Gauteng

Suspects arrested following a daring liquor truck hijacking and shoot-out. File picture

Published 1h ago

Share

A swift response by highway patrol officers thwarted a brazen hijacking of a liquor truck on Monday, November 18, on the N4 Mabopane highway, north of Tshwane.

Three suspects were arrested, and the injured truck driver was rescued.

The truck was intercepted around 5pm by two armed motorcyclists, while three additional vehicles blocked its path. The suspects forcibly removed the truck driver from his vehicle, but when he resisted, one of them fired a shot, wounding him.

This turn of events was witnessed by a passer-by, who immediately alerted a nearby highway patrol team. The officers swiftly located the truck and the suspects' vehicles, leading to a high-speed pursuit and a gunfight.

“The suspects opened fire on the police officers, who retaliated and successfully brought the vehicles, including the hijacked truck to a halt,” said police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk.

The injured truck driver was rescued and rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care.

A pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition was recovered at the scene of the hijacking. Picture: supplied/SAPS

A preliminary investigation at the scene uncovered a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and five cellphones, all of which were confiscated.

Police confirmed that the firearm would undergo ballistic testing to determine its involvement in other crimes.

“The suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Van Dyk.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are linked to other criminal activities.

Major-General Samuel Thine, Tshwane District Commissioner, praised the officers for their quick response.

IOL

