Police arrest three suspects for stabbing man to death in Barberton

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested three murder suspects in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Sanele Themba in Barberton on Saturday. Ntokozo Sithole, 27, Siyabonga Mkhatshwa, 29, and Donald Mhlanga, 27, appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they were all remanded in custody.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said upon receiving the information, police were called to attend an absurd and sad scene of a man who had succumbed from unnatural causes at the Barberton General Hospital. “Upon arrival police discovered that the victim had sustained some stab wounds on the upper body,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said a murder case was then opened and a probe immediately began. Investigations revealed that he was stabbed at a certain party in Barberton.

“Thereafter, in an attempt to save his life, the man was taken to hospital by his fellows on the same day around 04:30, but he unfortunately died a few moments later,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said the investigation further led the astute members to the three suspects, who were cornered and arrested at their respective residential places on the same day (last week Saturday), hence the court appearance. The three will appear again on Thursday for a formal bail application. Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has condemned the murder incident while applauding the members for swiftly arresting the suspects.

