Police arrest two Chinese nationals with R5.8 million counterfeit goods

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with counterfeit goods worth R5,8million in the Johannesburg central business district on Friday. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the South African Police Service (SAPS) remained relentless in its pursuit to dismantle and dislodge the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods nationwide.

She said the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, which was established in November 2023, seized over 7,000 counterfeit items. “Nearly 7000 counterfeit items imitating well-known brands were seized which included sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches and bags.” van Wyk said during the operation two Ethiopian nationals were arrested for the contravention of the Immigration Act No. 13 of 2002.

Counterfeit goods worth millions of rands in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: SAPS She said the team comprised of SAPS members from various specialised units, officials from the South African Revenue Services (SARS), Gauteng Traffic's Saturation Unit, Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens and private security. “In the past eight months, the National Counterfeit Unit in collaboration with its various crime fighting partners seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods during various take-down operations in different parts of the country.” In a similar incident, A Pakistani national was arrested in Midrand in May for allegedly trying to bribe police during a take-down operation relating to counterfeit goods.