Cape Town - The Police Anti-Gang Unit have arrested two suspects after they were found in possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition in Mitchell’s Plain. This comes after the unit’s investigation led them to a house in Woodlands, Mitchell’s Plain, believed to have a firearm and selling ammunition on Monday, at about 6pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said a search operation was conducted at the premises when police recovered police uniforms, a .45 calibre pistol, a .357 Magnum and a shotgun. “The members then proceeded to a house in Lentegeur where they recovered ammunition, a bullet reloading press and gunpowder. “The 49-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s once he is charged,” Sukwana said.

In another incident, an intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery of firearms and ammunition in Mitchell’s Plain. Sukwana said that an intelligence-driven operation by members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Monday in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. “The members received valuable information about a house that is used to store firearms and drugs.

“They proceeded to the house and on arrival, they conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of one .38 Special revolver, two 9mm Norinco Star pistols and ammunition,” Sukwana said. Sukwana confirmed that the suspect was arrested immediately and detained. He will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.

