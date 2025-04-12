Police arrest two men for horrific torture of minors at discipline camp

Two men in Mpumalanga have been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged torture of young people at a discipline camp in Secunda. The suspects aged 29 and 24, were apprehended by the police on Tuesday, April 8.

"The victims in this case, the majority of whom are underage children, were allegedly subjected to horrific treatment at the hands of their captors. The Police are particularly concerned about reports that some of these victims were brought to the facility by their own parents under the guise of disciplinary measures," said the South African Justice, Crime Prevention and Security. This disciplinary facility was uncovered by the authorities at Evander and was attended by numerous young people who were kept and allegedly reportedly tortured. "A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is currently under investigation by the Police, with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit handling the case."

One victim was taken from his home on March 27 and allegedly endured torture and a litany of traumatic experiences at the hands of unidentified individuals at the camp until he managed to escape on April 8. The victim is said to have been forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud, and endure physical assaults with a sjambok and pick pipe. He was also supposedly deprived of adequate food and hygiene during the alleged ordeal. The suspects appeared at the Evander Magistrate's Court today on April 11, and the case was postponed to April 16 for a formal bail application. Both men remain in custody.