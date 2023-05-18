Police arrest two suspects for armed robbery on Senekal farm

Cape Town - Police arrested two suspects who robbed a farmer, his wife and her friend while they were offloading their groceries on a farm in Senekal. According to police, the two suspects were arrested after the farmer wife’s friend alerted other farmers, who came in their numbers to assist.

“Adames Paulus Stemmett, 54, his wife, and her friend came home to The Heights Farm, Senekal, and they were busy offloading their groceries. “Stemmett was outside and his wife and her friend were inside the house at about 8:30pm on Wednesday, when the incident took place,” police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said. Earle said the farmer was confronted by two armed men who took him into the house, where four more suspects joined them. Mrs Stemmett and her friend were tied up with a cord.

“Stemmett was forced into the bedroom, where the suspects were looking for the safe. They took three firearms, jewellery, cellphones and cash. The suspects fled the scene and nobody was injured. “The friend was on the phone when the suspects entered and could hear the ordeal taking place. “She alerted the farmers, who came in their numbers to assist. A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and a large amount of cash was found on him,” Earle said.

Earle added that the alleged getaway vehicle was parked next to the road, not far from the farm. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was also arrested. “Upon further investigation, a Uzi firearm and vehicle keys of the victims were found outside the yard of the farm. “The suspects will appear in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Friday, while five suspects are still on the loose,” Earle added.