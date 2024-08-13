Police arrest two teenage boys for firing shots, robbing congregants during church service

Two teenagers were arrested after a brazen church robbery in New Brighton, Eastern Cape police said. The teenage boys were arrested in Zwide over the weekend after they allegedly entered the church on the corner of Avenue A and Pendla Street on August 5, after 7pm, and held up congregants.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the accused robbed the congregants during the sermon. “While the congregation was conducting a sermon, four armed males entered the church and fired a shot in the air,” Mawisa said. “They robbed congregants of their personal belongings which included four cellphones, one laptop, and an undisclosed amount of cash money from the victims before fleeing from the scene.”

Mawisa said police worked tirelessly to make a breakthrough. “After gathering information a task team comprising of detectives and crime prevention members went to the suspect's home and arrested them for armed robbery and attempted murder.” Amahle Netu and Abukwe Ntame made their first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They will remain in custody until their formal bail application on August 20. “On investigation police discovered that one of the suspects is out on free bail after he was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and stolen vehicle in July 2024.” Police said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests are imminent.