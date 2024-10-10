Police arrest two thugs linked to Free State home invasion and robbery

Free State police have arrested two men in connection with a house invasion and robbery that took place in Odendaalsrus on Saturday, October 5. The suspects, Paseka Jack, 34, and Teboho Mohase, 39, allegedly broke into a home, tied up the occupant at gunpoint, and stole several household items.

Among the stolen property recovered by police was a hot plate stove, a desktop keyboard, a monitor, and two speakers, according to the police. “Unknown males forcefully entered a place of residence before pointing the victim with a firearm, tied him up, and took most of his belongings,” said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. Officers from the Visible Policing Unit in Odendaalsrus, along with the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit, arrested the suspects after receiving a tip-off. The two men were found at a house in the K9 Section, Kutloanong.

“Members from Visible Policing in Odendaalsrus immediately operationalised the information and solicited help from the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit,” said Thakeng. The suspect appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on October 7. The case has been postponed to October 14 for further investigation. Both men remain in custody.