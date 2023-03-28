Police arrested four suspects less than eight hours after two taxi bosses gunned down in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - The swift reaction of police in the Eastern Cape saw the arrest of four suspects for a double murder and the attempted murder of a bystander on Monday. The suspects were arrested less than eight hours after the shooting incident, which occurred at about 8.30am in Tabankulu.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the suspects are aged between 35 and 48. Kinana said the two victims were coming out of the Tabankulu Plaza when the unknown suspects appeared and fired shots at the vehicle they were in. The firearms and ammunition seized by police. Photo: SAPS They were declared dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene and escaped to a nearby B&B, where they hid from police. “On realising that they were under siege, two of the four suspects skipped through the window to a neighbourhood house, where they chased away children and occupied the flat in which the children were staying. “The police called reinforcement and surrounded the place where the suspects had allegedly taken refuge. Subsequently, all four suspects were arrested, and during the search, three firearms - an AK 47, two pistols, and ammunition, the vehicle which was used by the suspects as a getaway car, and cell phones were confiscated by the police,” Kinana said.

He said during the shooting incident, a bystander, a 30-year-old woman, was struck by a bullet in her lower body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care. “Double murder cases and an attempted murder case, as well as a possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, have been registered for investigation. “All confiscated firearms will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for ballistic testing to establish if they have been used in other murder incidents in the Eastern Cape or elsewhere around the country.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown but will form part of the investigation. “The two deceased are believed to be taxi owners in the local taxi association,” Kinana said. The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, welcomed the arrests of the suspects.