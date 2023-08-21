Police attacked by Limpopo community members while arresting gender-based violence suspect

Police officers came under attack from community members in Limpopo while they were arresting a man accused of domestic violence at Naboomspruit, in the Waterberg District. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Saturday night after police received a distress call from the victim of domestic violence at Mokgoopong.

“They (police) swiftly responded, but the suspect was not found at the scene. Later on, the suspect, who had violated the protection order, arrived and started attacking the police in resistance to the arrest,” said Ledwaba. “Consequently, the 58-year-old suspect was shot and wounded during the scuffle with the police. “It is reported that members of the community mobilised and surrounding the police and the emergency medical services and they started to throw stones at the police vehicle,” he said.

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened following the attack on police officers by members of the community. “No one has been arrested in connection with the incident. “The suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting the police officers and for the violation of the protection order was taken to hospital and placed under police guard. He will make his court appearance as soon as he gets discharged from the hospital,” said Ledwaba.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Screengrab Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the attack. “This act of violence against the police is unacceptable and undermines the security of our communities. The police officers when carrying out their duties in a lawful manner are not going to watch when being subjected to attack by unlawful attacker. “The community are expected to work with police and not prevent them from protecting GBV (gender-based violence) victims. Perpetrators who attacked police must be tracked down and be apprehended as soon as possible,” said Hadebe.