Police await NPA decision on whether Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be prosecuted for sexual assault

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have handed over the docket in which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is accused of sexual assault, to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told IOL that statements had been obtained from the “necessary people” and the docket was submitted to the NPA.

“For now, we are just waiting for a decision (on whether Godongwana will be prosecuted or not). As soon as they tell us that they will prosecute or not, we will continue. “We have done our part in terms of taking the statements from the necessary people. We have submitted the docket for a decision.” On Wednesday, civil rights movement #NotInMyName called on Godongwana to step down after charges of sexual harassment were lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango said despite Godongwana’s denial, he must vacate his public office until the matter was sufficiently addressed. “We are aware that the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to formally hear from the police on the charges of sexual harassment opened against him, even though he has categorically denied the allegations. We are appealing to the minister’s conscience, and urge him to vacate his public office until this matter has been dealt with,” said Masango. “#NotInMyName calls on law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with this horrific allegation swiftly,” he said.

At the weekend, Godongwana issued a statement denying the allegations levelled against him. The case was opened after a private visit by Godongwana to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. The complainant is allegedly an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms. Godongwana said at the time of the alleged incident, he was in his room with his wife. He said there was “no basis” for the allegations.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” said Godongwana. On Monday, the EFF called for Godongwana’s “immediate removal” after the allegations surfaced. “The woman, who is a massage therapist at the hotel, has laid sexual assault charges against Godongwana after he appropriated the woman’s vagina by fingering her. True to the misogynist practice of silencing women after violation, he also tried silencing her by bribing her with a large amount of cash,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

