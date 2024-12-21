Police bust alleged drug dealer with R20,000 worth of cocaine in Seshego

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested for drug possession and dealing after he was allegedly caught with suspected cocaine and cat drugs worth an estimated R20,000 in Limpopo. The arrest took place on Thursday around 2.30pm at Madiba Park, Seshego policing precinct.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit acted on information about a suspect allegedly selling drugs at near a secondary school. “Upon an accurate follow-up, the described suspect was spotted at the area, driving in a red VW Polo,” said the police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. Police officers tactically approached the suspect, finding small transparent plastic containing cocaine drug in his trouser pocket. Further investigation revealed additional suspected cat drugs inside the vehicle.

The suspect was immediately arrested and is now facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs. “The drugs were estimated to be at the street value of R20,000,” said Thakeng. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on December 23.