Police bust dagga lab and seize weapons in Potchefstroom raid

In a large-scale operation, police uncovered a drug operation and weapons haul in Vyfhoek, Potchefstroom, and discovered a hydroponic dagga lab valued at R10 million, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect. This followed after a raid by police and security forces, the Drug Task Team, BIU Security Company, and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a small holding in Vyfhoek on Thursday, November 14.

The North West police spokesperson, Colonel Amanda Funani said, “During the search, the team found two rifles (one self-made), ammunition, and three self-made explosive devices (two hand grenades and one small pipe bomb). “Furthermore, police discovered a hydroponic dagga lab with dagga and dagga plants with an estimated street value of R10 million.” The suspect, identified as Michael Cilliers, was arrested and appeared before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 19.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms and explosives, as well as cultivating and dealing in dagga. He has been remanded in custody, with his next court appearance set for Wednesday, December 4. Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, provincial police commissioner, commended the success of the operation, stating that it sends a clear signal that criminal activity will not be tolerated.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ensuring those involved in organised crime face justice. The public is urged to report criminal activities via the SAPS Crime Stop number (08600 10111) or the My SAPS app. Reports can be made anonymously. For cases of extortion, the dedicated hotline 0800 911 011 is also available.