Police bust suspect with R5 million worth of drugs

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs after his arrest by officers attached to Operation Lockdown III in Ruyterwacht, on Saturday, September 28.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the officers were conducting crime prevention duties in Zoetenal Steet when they noticed a man standing next to a white Chevrolet Optra and was immediately nervous when he saw the police vehicles.

“Acting on their instinct, the members searched the male and found drugs on him. They went to search the house where he was standing and found more drugs in the house. The members confiscated 87,058 mandrax tablets, a big bag containing unknown white tablets, two large pieces of rock cocaine, and five big sachets containing crystal meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is R5 million,” Twigg said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.