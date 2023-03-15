Police bust three suspects in separate incidents for possession of an unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Cape Town - Police Anti-Gang Unit arrested three suspects for possession of an unlicensed and a prohibited firearm, and ammunition in Samora Machel on Tuesday afternoon. Provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said police members pursued information and proceeded to an address in Leeubekkie Street. Upon arrival at the address, they searched the premises and confiscated firearms with ammunition.

"Two males, aged 24 and 27, were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said. In an unrelated intervention, the team conducted stop-and-search operations in Makwaza Village Informal Settlement, where they found an unknown man loitering. Swartbooi said the police searched the man and found a pistol with ammunition. They arrested the 22-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.