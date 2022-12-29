Durban – An Eastern Cape police captain and three others have been charged after the home of an SAPS senior manager was set alight. The captain and three others are expected to make their first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana the suspects were arrested in the early hours of December 28 by members of the SAPS Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence. “Police received a report of arson which occurred in the home of the SAPS senior manager in New Brighton. “Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects – the police officer stationed in the Crime Intelligence unit – is being associated with the incident,” said Kinana.

He said there was allegedly no one in the house during the fire so injuries were reported. “The house is reported as having been damaged extensively and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” Kinana said police investigations led detectives to a house where the police officer lived.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is where three firearms, several live rounds of ammunition, stun grenades and a sum of R205 600 cash was recovered. Among the arrested suspects is a man believed to be a pharmacist in Gqeberha.” Kinana said it is not clear at this stage why the suspects kept the firearms, ammunition, stun grenades and large sums of money in their house. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed disappointment at the conduct of the police officer who allegedly attacked the home of a police general in New Brighton.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is just unbelievable that within our ranks there are those who would be associated with such heartless acts of criminality. “I am on record as having made it patently clear that members of the SAPS who connive with criminals to commit crimes against people are a disgrace to the organisation and must therefore suffer the consequences of their actions. “The SAPS as a department has no place for such elements in our midst,” said Lieutenant-General Mene.