Police captain arrested for alleged theft of diesel

Rustenburg - A North West police captain was arrested for allegedly stealing diesel in Brits. Captain Juan Oosthuizen, 50, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly siphoning diesel from a police vehicle.

He appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of theft. The case against him was postponed to February 15 for formal bail application. "The Captain attached to the Brits Visible Policing, was allegedly caught on Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023, draining diesel out of the tank of a parked state vehicle. “Consequent to investigation by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU), the member was arrested on Wednesday, February 8, 2023," North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the Provincial ACIU members for putting behind bars unethical employees who tarnish the image of police. Four other police officers were arrested in two separate incidents for theft, defeating the ends of justice and corruption. Sergeant Thapelo Rammekwa, 46, was arrested for alleged theft of a generator. He reportedly recovered the stolen generator but did not book it into the exhibit register.

Rammekwa allegedly approached three yet to be arrested theft suspects in October 2022, and instructed them to accompany him to Tlokweng village where the stolen generator was sold. "The member then confiscated the generator from the alleged buyer and instead of arresting the trio, he released and warned them not to disclose the incident to anyone," Mokgwabone said. His conduct was reported to the provincial ACIU and he was arrested on Tuesday, appeared in the Madikwe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he was released on a R500 bail.

He is facing a charge of theft and defeating the ends of justice, the case against him has been postponed to March 8. Sergeant Maria Mosiamisi, 46, Sergeant Keaobaka Rantoane, 34, and Sergeant Thapelo Molifi, 42, were arrested for allegedly demanding R10 000 from a motorist. They appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for corruption. They were each granted R2 000 bail and the case against them was postponed to April 14.

"According to information, the accused stopped the driver of a Nissan NP200 vehicle on Monday evening, January 30, 2023. They allegedly searched the vehicle, which was transporting tyres to Ventersdorp," Mokgwabone said. "The police officers further requested a proof of purchase of which the driver did not have in his possession. The police then demanded R10 000 from the driver before he can be allowed to proceed with the journey. He was allegedly taken to an ATM to withdraw R1 500 and gave it to the trio. "The conduct of the trio was reported to the ACIU for investigations and that led to the arrest," said Mokgwabone.