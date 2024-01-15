Police captain shot dead after seizing car that bumped into his vehicle at car wash

A 44-year-old police captain, based in Mbombela, was shot dead at a car wash in KaNyamazane following a heated argument with a man who had crashed into his car. The police officer was shot dead on Saturday night, at around 10pm.

“It is alleged that on the day in question, the late police captain took his private car to KaNyamazane car wash,” Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said. “Apparently, while his car was parked there waiting to be washed, it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash,” she said. “The matter was discussed amongst the two, with the assistance of a crime intelligence police sergeant, who was with the deceased. An agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repair of the damages.”

It is further alleged that the crime intelligence sergeant took the vehicle which had bumped his colleague’s car, and drove it to the police captain’s parents’ home. This seizure of the vehicle, according to the Hawks, was done pending the payment of the agreed R5,000. After seizing the vehicle and parking it, the police officers came back to the car wash. The police sergeant then left the captain at the car wash.

“It is alleged that an argument ensued between the suspect and the police captain. When the sergeant came back, he found the police captain shot,” said Sekgotodi. “According to witnesses, it is alleged that during the argument, the suspect took out a firearm and shot at the police captain. He later succumbed to his injuries.” A Mpumalanga-based police captain was shot dead at a car wash. File Picture There was an exchange of gunfire when the police sergeant tried to arrest the alleged killer. The Hawks said the suspected killer shot at the police sergeant, who then fired back.

The alleged murderer managed to flee on foot. “Preliminary investigation was conducted by the team comprising of the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation unit, together with Mpumalanga provincial organised crime, Nelspruit crime intelligence and the local criminal record center,” said Sekgotodi. The Hawks in Mpumalanga are requesting any community member with information which can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator to contact the nearest police station.