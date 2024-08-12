Police clerk bust for fraud after he allegedly pocketed cash to buy fuel, then used petrol card

A clerk working for the SA Police Service (SAPS) at the supply chain management unit in Jouberton has appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West, facing charges of fraud. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the accused, Goitseone Johnson Julius Kgoele, 48, was released on a warning.

His next court appearance will be on September 27. “His court appearance stems from an incident reported earlier in March 2024, where it is alleged that Kgoele drew cash advance at the financial office to buy fuel for a State generator. However, he took the money and thereafter used an official petrol card to buy the fuel,” said Myburgh. The North West provincial Anti-Corruption Unit investigated the matter, leading to Kgoele’s arrest on Tuesday last week.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the incident. Kwena added that unethical conduct and the involvement of South African Police Service employees in criminal activities will not be tolerated. In July last year, IOL reported that a police officer based at Dennilton in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo and a petrol attendant were arrested on charges of fraud after they allegedly shared money swiped from a SA Police Service fleet card.