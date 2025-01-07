Police clerk to appear in court for petrol theft from a vehicle submitted as evidence

A 39-year-old Mpumalanga police administration clerk has been summoned to appear in Balfour Magistrate's Court for allegations of petrol theft. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the man has been allegedly linked to petrol theft from a vehicle that was handed in as an exhibit at the Grootvlei South African Police Service (SAPS) station in November 2022.

Nkosi said the man would later join the other three co-accused including two SAPS members, a 43-year-old Sergeant, John Nene, a 35-year-old Constable, Julie Manzana, and a 51-year-old plumber from Dipaleseng Local Municipality, William Mahlaba. "Both Nene and Mahlaba were released on bail after their arrest, whilst Manzana was summoned to court," added Nkosi. The trio made several court appearances, and the trial date was scheduled for July 29 and July 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the administration clerk is expected to appear in court on February 20, 2025. In October 2024, two Msunduzi Municipality employees were arrested for allegedly stealing the municipality's petrol. The municipality stated that the employees, one permanent and the other on a contract, were apprehended on October 11 2024 for possessing embezzled municipal fuel under the pretense of using it for work-related purposes.