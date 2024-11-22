Police committee backs motion investigating body cams for police officers

The Portfolio Committee on Police has backed calls for police officers to be equipped with body cameras. Last month, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS) presented its performance update to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Select Committee on Security and Justice, based on their 2023/24 Annual Performance Plan and Budget Allocation.

At the presentation, the CSPS proposed that the idea of body cams for police officers should be investigated, a move endorsed by the Democratic Alliance. "Recently, the DA disclosed alarming statistics from KwaZulu-Natal, where an average of nine suspects were fatally shot each month in exchanges with the SAPS between July 2023 and July 2024. IPID’s 2022/23 report further highlighted that KZN alone saw 108 suspect deaths due to police action that year, while the national figure stood at 364 deaths," said the DA's Mzamo Billy. He said while the party recognised the risks faced by law enforcement but stresses that deadly force should remain a last resort, not a standard response, particularly in a country grappling with high crime rates. Excessive use of force could erode public trust in both law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Responding to questions from IOL, chairperson of the Portfolio of Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said they agree with the call. "The committee has steadfastly argued for body cameras to ensure accountability and improve the safety of police officers. Also, body cameras could prove central in reducing the many civil claims against the South African Police Service (SAPS)," he said. Cameron said as evidenced in many countries across the world, body cameras are an effective way to ensure police accountability as those recordings can be used as documentable evidence that could be used to prove right or wrong the perception that police are committing extra judicial killings.