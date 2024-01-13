Police confident they have the right suspect as wanted serial rapist is arrested in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo believe they have made a major breakthrough in arresting an alleged serial rapist who is linked to a string of rape incidents. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the wanted suspect, 32, was arrested on Friday morning.

“Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect is linked to three separate rape incidents which took place in the Letsitele policing area between the year 2023 and 2024. “His reign of terror started in February 2023, followed by several other women who were raped in the area by the alleged suspect.” Ledwana said following extensive investigation, the suspect was linked to three cases of rape and police received a tip off, acting swiftly on the information.

“The team acted on positive information and with assistance from the off-duty Tactical Response Team member as well as Flying Squad units, the suspect was traced and arrested at Mahlomeni village.” He said further investigations were underway to determine if the suspect could be linked in other similar cases. "We believe we got the right person, and we are of the view, this arrest will help us to resolve many cases in and around the area of Letsitele. The tireless and persistent work by the teams involved is highly appreciated,“ said provincial police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.